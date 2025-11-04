Home / India News / Press 'lotus' button to prevent return of RJD's 'jungle raj' in Bihar: Shah

Press 'lotus' button to prevent return of RJD's 'jungle raj' in Bihar: Shah

Reiterating that the RJD-Congress insulted 'Chaathi Maiya', the prime minister and his mother, Shah said people of Bihar will "avenge the insult by showing the exit door to such political parties"

Amit Shah, Home Minister
He said the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership could only lead Bihar to all-around development (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Darbhanga (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged voters in Bihar to press the EVM button with the BJP's poll symbol lotus to prevent the return of 'jungle raj' during the RJD rule that had "devastated" the state.

He promised that if the NDA returns to power, the government will spend Rs 26,000 crore to harness Koshi water for irrigation and to prevent floods.

"Press 'lotus' button to prevent return of 'jungle raj' that devastated Bihar during the Lalu-Rabri's 15-year rule," Shah alleged, addressing a poll rally at Darbhanga.

He said the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership could only lead Bihar to all-around development.

"Altogether, Rs 26,000 crore will be spent to harness Koshi river water to irrigate 'Mithilanchal' and prevent floods in the area if the NDA is voted to power in Bihar...Water of the Ganga, Koshi and Gandak rivers will be utilised for irrigation and to prevent deluge in Bihar," the former BJP president said.

If the NDA retains power in Bihar, people from Mithila, Koshi, and Tirhut will not be required to go to Patna or Delhi for treatment, as they will get quality medical facilities at AIIMS-Darbhanga, he said.

Shah claimed, "As many as 3.60 cr people have been covered with free health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh crore, while the IT park at Darbhanga will employ the youth."  He slammed the RJD for its complaint to the Election Commission, seeking withdrawal of the Rs 10,000 benefit for 'Jeevika Didis', alleging that "three generations of Lalu won't be able to snatch funds transferred" to the self-help groups.

Reiterating that the RJD-Congress insulted 'Chaathi Maiya', the prime minister and his mother, Shah said people of Bihar will "avenge the insult by showing the exit door to such political parties" in the upcoming elections.

"Bihar people never forgive those who insult 'Chhathi Maiya'. The RJD-Congress will be wiped out in the Bihar polls," Shah claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SIR starts in TN amid staunch opposition from ruling DMK, its allies

1,796 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

Four UKNA militants killed in encounter in Manipur's Churachandpur

Cough syrup tragedy: SIT arrests wife of accused Dr Praveen Soni

Man tries to open emergency exit on flight at Varanasi airport; arrested

Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahBharatiya Janata PartyBJP

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story