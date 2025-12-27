IMD warns of cold wave, dense fog across north India ahead of New Year

Winter conditions have intensified across large parts of the country, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue multiple weather alerts for Saturday, December 27, and the days leading up to the New Year. Several states across north, east and central India are expected to witness cold wave conditions, and dense to very dense fog, raising concerns over travel disruption and public safety.

According to the IMD’s subdivision-wise forecast, cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand, while cold day conditions are expected over Bihar, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience severe cold day conditions, indicating prolonged daytime chill caused by persistent fog and cloud cover.

Red and orange alerts across northern plains The IMD’s warning map shows a red alert over parts of East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, signalling severe winter conditions that may significantly affect daily activities. Orange alerts have been issued for West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand, where cold wave conditions combined with dense fog are likely to prevail at isolated places. Several other regions, including Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, and parts of the Northeast, remain under yellow alerts, largely due to fog-related visibility concerns. Dense fog to persist this weekend Dense fog is expected to remain one of the most disruptive weather elements. The IMD has forecast dense fog at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, dense to very dense fog is very likely over Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, particularly during night and early morning hours.

These conditions are likely to impact road, rail and air traffic across the northern plains through the New Year weekend, with authorities advising travellers to remain cautious and check schedules in advance. Delhi weather outlook For Delhi, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, forecasting a partly cloudy sky, with moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated locations during morning hours. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall by 1–2 degrees Celsius over the next two days, followed by a rise of 1–2 degrees Celsius thereafter. Maximum temperatures are expected to stay above normal during the next three days and become appreciably above normal thereafter. The IMD has also forecast partly cloudy skies on December 27, 31 and January 1, with mainly clear skies from December 28 to 30. Moderate to dense fog is likely for the next two days, followed by shallow to moderate fog during morning hours.