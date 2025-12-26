Delhi Police files chargesheet against key aide of gangster Kapil Sangwan

The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against a key member of the gang led by fugitive gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, officials said on Friday.

The chargesheet was filed against Manoj Yadav, alias Kaira, a close associate of the gangster. Yadav was previously arrested under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and is judicial custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said the action is part of an intensified crackdown on organised crime networks operating in the national capital and neighbouring states.

According to the officer, Yadav played a crucial role in providing sensitive information about businessmen and other potential targets to the gang for extortion. He was also responsible for arranging illegal weapons for shooters hired by the syndicate.

Yadav was arrested on October 7 in a case registered at the Crime Branch police station. During the investigation, police traced his links to several criminal activities allegedly carried out at the direction of the syndicate's leadership. According to police, the syndicate's criminal activities have evolved from revenge killings and armed robberies between 2015 and 2016 to organised extortion rackets, targeted shootings and contract killings between 2021 and 2024. "Yadav, who initially operated as a bootlegger in the Najafgarh area, joined the gang to eliminate rivals and establish dominance. He is a listed bad character at Jafarpur police station and has at least seven previous criminal cases, including murder and bootlegging," DCP Indora said.