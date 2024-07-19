Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / IMD weather 2024: Red alert for heavy rainfall in T'gana, K'taka, Odisha

IMD weather 2024: Red alert for heavy rainfall in T'gana, K'taka, Odisha

Isolated areas in Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and South Odisha are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
IMD rainfall alert. (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 1:11 PM IST
A red alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for extremely heavy rainfall today, July 19, in several states. IMD predicts that isolated regions in Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Vidarbha, southern Chhattisgarh, and South Odisha will see severe heavy rainfall.
Additionally, an orange alert for severe rainfall has been issued for today over Kerala, Mahe, and Tamil Nadu. Mumbai has received a yellow alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra, while Raigad, Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Pune, and Amravati have received orange alerts. 

Today, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhandara, Satara, Ratnagiri are also under a red alert from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai. 

IMD weather 2024: Delhi today 

Regarding Delhi, the RWFC predicts a cloudy sky, light rain, and thunderstorms today in the national capital. The expected minimum and maximum temperatures are 29.6 and 37.0 degrees Celsius, respectively.

IMD weather 2024: Rainfall alert 

IMD indicates that Odisha, Marathwada, West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha will likely experience isolated severe rainfall during the 18th and 20th of July. Rayalaseema is expected to experience heavy rain on July 19, Gangetic West Bengal on July 20-22, and Jharkhand on July 21 and 22. 
The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rains in West Rajasthan on July 20 and 21, Haryana-Chandigarh on July 19 and 21, and Uttar Pradesh on July 21 and 22 in Northwest India. 

Additionally, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to experience isolated very heavy rainfall on July 21 and 22. From July 20 to July 22, heavy rains are expected in Northeast India's Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh,Manipur, Mizoram, Assam, and Meghalaya.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

