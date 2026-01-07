Dense to very dense fog is expected to prevail over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, particularly during morning and night hours. Isolated pockets of dense fog are also likely across Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and parts of the Northeast, disrupting road, rail and air travel.

Which regions are under cold wave alerts?

Cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. Ground frost conditions are also possible in parts of Uttarakhand, according to the IMD.

Is any rainfall or snowfall expected?

The weather office has predicted light rainfall or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala may witness spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, with isolated heavy rainfall possible in some areas.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi recorded its first cold day of 2026, with the maximum temperature dropping well below the seasonal average. The IMD has warned that cold day conditions are likely to continue, with daytime temperatures remaining unusually low across the national capital.