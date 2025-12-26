Planning New Year outings? Check IMD forecast for cold wave, fog, snowfall

As the year draws to a close, winter conditions across India are set to continue disrupting daily life, with cold wave and dense fog conditions persisting in several regions. With New Year’s Eve approaching, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple weather alerts, warning of dense to very dense fog, cold wave conditions, and snowfall in parts of the country.

The IMD said that several states in North and East India may experience prolonged fog episodes during night and early morning hours, while cold wave and cold day conditions are likely to persist in pockets till December 27. Meanwhile, the Western Himalayan region is expected to witness intermittent rainfall and snowfall as fresh western disturbances approach.

Dense fog and cold wave forecast According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog during night and morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets of Bihar till December 26, and Assam and Meghalaya till December 27. Dense fog conditions during night and morning hours are also very likely in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, East Arunachal Pradesh till December 28, and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya till December 30. In addition, East Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to see dense fog till December 27, while Bihar may continue to experience fog till December 31.

The IMD further said that dense to very dense fog is very likely to prevail during night and morning hours in a few parts of Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh till December 30, followed by dense fog in isolated pockets for the subsequent two days. Similarly, some to many parts of west Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness dense to very dense fog till December 29, with dense fog in isolated pockets for the next three days thereafter. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely at a few places over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during December 26–28, and in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand till December 27.

Rainfall and snowfall forecast The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad from December 27 to 31. Similar conditions are very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on December 26, 30 and 31. Additionally, isolated thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely to prevail over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from December 27 to 31. Delhi weather forecast For the next few days in Delhi, the IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky, with shallow fog at many places and moderate fog at isolated locations during morning hours.