IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

The IMD predicted the weather forecast with a heavy rainfall over some parts of India till August 5 like Chhattisgarh, east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh and west Madhya Pradesh

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3)

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
In several parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in the coming days. On August 3, Odisha and eastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as portions of Chhattisgarh and west Madhya Pradesh could see significant rainfall. Similar weather patterns are probably going to be there in east Madhya Pradesh on August 5.

The weather office, additionally, anticipated light/moderate rainfall at most places with distinct heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh, east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh and west Madhya Pradesh on August 3. Heavy rain showers will pour likewise over east Uttar Pradesh during August 4-6.

IMD Weather Forecast: Thursday (August 3, 2023)
    • East Madhya Pradesh may experience isolated areas of severe rainfall.

      
    • Probability of rainfall also at Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.
      
    • Heavy rainfall might occur in states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Seaside Karnataka.
      
    • Over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and East Uttar Pradesh, isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur.
      
    • Rainstorms are additionally expected at distinct places like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

IMD Weather Alert: Till August 5, 2023
    • Over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh from August 3 to 6, and in eastern Rajasthan from August 3 to 5, it is very likely to rain lightly or moderately in the majority of places. 

      
    • Heavy rain is likely to occur across pockets of west Uttar Pradesh on August 3, Uttarakhand during August 3-5, and in Himachal Pradesh on August 4 and 5.
      
    • Similar weather patterns might likely prevail over beach areas of Karnataka till August 4 and over Konkan, Goa and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra during the coming three days. 
      
    • Exceptionally, heavy rains are likely to occur in major parts of Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra on August 3 itself. 
      
    • Light/moderate rain with distinct to heavy rainfall is probably going to happen over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya in the next four days.
      
    • Same weather patterns are supposed to prevail over beach areas of Karnataka during August 3-4. In the meantime, the climate office likewise gave flash flood warnings for a few parts of India till 5:30 pm on August 3.

Weather Forecasts: Additional information
    • The Met Department alerted of moderate flash flood dangers in a few watersheds and neighbourhoods in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand on August 3. 

      
    • Portions of Odisha likely to observe flash floods on August 3 are Anugul, Balangir, Baragarh, Bauda, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundargarh districts.
      
    • A few Konkan and Goa watersheds and neighbourhoods are also likely to experience low-to-moderate intensity flash floods at the same time. Also, the Met Department stated in an alert that, “Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 6 hours".

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

