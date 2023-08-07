IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

Different areas of India might encounter heavy rains throughout the next 4-5 days, as per a weather conditions gauge from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) . The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated rain in a few parts of India till August 10.

IMD also predicted that," West India will see light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rain, with the likelihood of continuation in Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra over the next five days. There might be isolated heavy downpour over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday".

IMD weather forecasts: Overview Light/moderate rain with isolated severe rain is probably going to occur in Uttarakhand till August 10 and in Uttar Pradesh till August 9. Identical atmospheric conditions are likely going to prevail over West Bengal and Sikkim till August 8 and in Bihar and Jharkhand till August 9.





Also Read: From red to orange: What do IMD's colour-coded weather alerts mean? The weather office further said that light/moderate with isolated Torrential rains are also likely to lash Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur during the next five days. Similar severe rainfall is also expected over Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh on August 8 and 9. These atmospheric conditions are also prone to prevail over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Meghalaya on August 7 and in Bihar till August 8.

Weather forecasts: Insights

It is anticipated that light to moderate rain will occur across Northwest India until August 9, which includes Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, East Rajasthan, and Jammu.

The climate office likewise anticipated severe rainfall at isolated regions over Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura on August 8 and in Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh on August 9. The same atmospheric conditions are likewise expected in Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on August 10.

IMD on other states: Brief Report 1. Northwest India:

• Distinct heavy rains are likely over Uttarakhand during 6th-10th August; Uttar Pradesh during 6-9 August.





Also Read: Haryana receives 59% excess rainfall in July, Punjab 44%, says IMD • Extremely severe rains additionally likely over Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh on 8 and 9 August.

2. Northeast India:

• The weather office has anticipated isolated severe rains likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur till 10 August.

• Incredibly severe rains are also possible over Meghalaya on 7th August.

3. Central India:

• IMD has anticipated a decrease in rain movement over Northeast Madhya Pradesh & north Chhattisgarh from 6th August.

4. East India:

• Exceptionally severe rain is probable over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 6 and 7 August; Bihar during 6-8 August.

• IMD has anticipated extremely severe rainfall over Bihar during 6-8 August.

5. West & South India:

• IMD has anticipated subdued rains over West and South India till 10 August.