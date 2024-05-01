IMD weather forecast today: Heatwave in 11 states, rainfall in north-east

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) announcement has estimated heatwave conditions for more than eleven states today, May 1. The heatwave conditions are likely going to persist throughout the following couple of days, according to the IMD forecast

IMD forecasts heatwave to serious heatwave conditions in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand till May 2. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat will likewise witness heatwave to extreme heat wave conditions during the next 4 days. Heatwave conditions are likewise estimated in Maharashtra today, and in Tamil Nadu and Kerala till May 2.

The weather office stated, “A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bangladesh and a trough runs from Bihar to Manipur across the cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bangladesh in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam in lower tropospheric levels."

IMD today weather forecasts 2024: Points to consider

Light to moderate rain or snowfall alongside isolated thunderstorms, lightning and breezes will occur in Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura until May 5. Sikkim might mark isolated hail storms today.

Heavy showers probably in north-eastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya till May 2, and Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura till May 3.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu might mark light to moderate rain alongside thunderstorms and lightning until May 7, according to IMD's weather forecast.

IMD anticipated strong surface breezes over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana and Delhi until May 2.

What does the weather department have to say about the cyclone?

An IMD office stated, “a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan & neighbourhoods in lower & middle tropospheric levels". “A trough/wind discontinuity runs from southeast Madhya Pradesh to South Interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels," they added.

Delhi on wednesday maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 21 degree Celsius. May 4 is expected to see light showers and thunderstorms, but the weather will remain clear until May 3.