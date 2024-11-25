IMD weather: Heavy rain in southern, coastal areas, fog for North India

The IMD predicts that during November 25–27, coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will get heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall expected on November 28.

A well-marked low-pressure area over the south-east Bay of Bengal and East Equatorial Indian Ocean is predicted to bring about heavy rainfall and foggy conditions in various places, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) multiple weather advisories for the week. Additionally, the IMD has predicted a low in minimum temperatures in several regions of the nation.

IMD Weather forecast 2024: Rainfall alert

Very heavy rain is expected on November 25 and 26 in a few districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal. On November 26, Pudukkottai is also anticipated to get severe rainfall. Residents and authorities have been urged to exercise caution as the weather system is predicted to deliver severe conditions in the days ahead.

For coastal Andhra Pradesh, the IMD has also issued a rainfall advisory, predicting mild to moderate rainfall in numerous locations and isolated heavy downpours from November 27 to 28.

IMD Weather forecast 2024: Dense fog

Dense fog conditions are predicted to disrupt visibility in northern states, especially in the early morning. For November 27–29, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are under a fog warning issued by the IMD. While Uttar Pradesh may see similar weather from November 28 to 30, Himachal Pradesh is expected to see heavy fog until November 28. The weather may hamper travel and daily routines, therefore, the residents in impacted areas have been warned to plan ahead and exercise caution.

IMD Weather forecast 2024: Snowfall

Expectations of rainfall in the plains of the Kashmir valley were sparked by the fresh snowfall that coated the higher reaches of J&K on Sunday, including the well-known tourist resort of Gulmarg. According to officials, there was considerable snowfall in Gulmarg starting Saturday night and continuing throughout Sunday morning.

Moderate snowfall was also recorded in Tulail in Bandipora district and Machil and Karnah in Kupwara district. In the meantime, there was some light rainfall in the Kashmiri plains, which included portions of the districts of Budgam and Srinagar.

Temperatures in the area decreased as a result of the snowfall in the higher elevations, but the minimum temperature, which had fallen below freezing the previous week, noticeably increased. A low of 4.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Srinagar, which is about the seasonal average for this time of year.