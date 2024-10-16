Bengaluru rains: Schools shut due to heavy rains, IMD issues 'orange' alert

Due to severe rainfall that has caused widespread flooding in parts of Bengaluru, the Karnataka government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges on Wednesday. Bengaluru Urban District collector Jagadeesha issued the directive on Tuesday evening, as authorities brace for continued rainfall over the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert for the city, predicting heavy rains to commence tomorrow. Continued heavy rainfall is anticipated, with temperatures around 26 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru, along with neighbouring districts such as Chamarajanagar, Mandya, and Ramanagara, will experience these weather conditions until October 17, with temperatures expected to climb to 27 degrees Celsius.

Some teachers have been instructed to hold online classes for higher-grade students. Additionally, Thursday will already be a public holiday in observance of Valmiki Jayanti.

Bengaluru rains: Flood management systems ready

On Tuesday, Bengaluru’s civic authority announced that a flood management team is ready to assist residents at all times. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) stated that the areas where rainfall occurred throughout the day are under monitoring, with predictions of more rain until 8 am on October 16. The BBMP further said that its flood management systems are active and effectively addressing the affected areas.

The BBMP also advised residents to limit their outings to essential trips. “We urge the citizens of these areas to venture out only when necessary and be cautious,” the BBMP said in a formal announcement.

The Yelahanka Zone experienced the heaviest rainfall in the city on Tuesday, with Chowdeswari Nagar recording 73.5 mm, while the Jakkur area received 65.5 mm.

Bengaluru rainfall: 142 houses flooded

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said its disaster management team has addressed flooding issues in 102 homes. According to the BBMP, water had flooded 142 residences, and 39 trees fell. The BBMP has removed 26 of these fallen trees, while flooding was recorded in 52 areas throughout the city.

Bengaluru rain news: Four express trains canceled

The Southern Railway has cancelled four express trains, including the Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express, because of waterlogging. Additionally, several domestic flights were canceled due to a lack of sufficient passenger turnout, and bus services have been disrupted in multiple areas.

