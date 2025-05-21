IMD weather: Heavy rain likely in Mumbai, Bengal today; Delhi to see storms

Large parts of India have been engulfed in stormy skies and unseasonal rainfall as a pre-monsoon weather system intensifies in the Arabian Sea. There have already been significant downpours in places like Guwahati, Bengaluru, and Pune. Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea is expected to bring heavy rain, thunder, and gusty winds to Mumbai between May 21 and May 24.

Three major trends in North India were recently identified by a study conducted by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW): an increase in extremely warm nights, a rise in relative humidity, and increased heat exposure in crowded, urban, and economically significant areas like Delhi, which is classified as having a high to very high risk of heat.

IMD weather: Delhi todays weather

On Tuesday, the temperature reached 41.8 degrees celsius and the humidity level rose, making people uncomfortable outside. The capital is also expected to see thunderstorms and rainfall on Thursday, according to the weather report.

IMD today's weather: West India

Mumbai had a lot of rain on Tuesday. Officials told news agency PTI that the pre-monsoon rains were more intense in Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs than in the city itself.

As the weather system increases over the next few days, new alerts have been issued for South Peninsular India, Maharashtra, and now Gujarat, indicating that this active spell of rainfall is far from done, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The next three days may see an increase in rain activity over Maharashtra due to the circulation's effect. Mumbai, south central Maharashtra, and the south Konkan are the areas that are probably going to be affected.

The meteorological office predicts that a cyclonic circulation that is expected to build over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast would cause heavy rain, thunder, and gusty winds in parts of Maharashtra between May 21 and May 24. Around May 22, a low-pressure system is predicted to develop over the same area; it may then proceed north and intensify much further.

IMD weather: East India

Up till Friday, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms in the southern regions of West Bengal and heavy rain in the northern areas. An upper air cyclonic circulation over northern Bangladesh, together with favorable wind patterns from the Bay of Bengal, could intensify thunderstorms with gusty winds and cause heavy rainfall in certain areas of the state, according to the weather office.

According to IMD's bulletin, the districts of Hooghly, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore, Birbhum and Murshidabad in south Bengal are likely to get rainfall. Districts in north Bengal, including Darjeeling, Kamlimpong, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri, are also anticipated to have significant rainfall till Friday.

IMD weather report: South India

The Met department issued a "yellow alert" for severe winds and rain on May 21 and 22. In the meantime, Kerala is likely to have significant rainfall over the course of the next 7 days. Rain impacted various parts of the state earlier on Tuesday, including Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, and others.

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach Kerala in the next 4 to 5 days, according to the IMD, which is much earlier than the June 1 arrival date. According to the IMD data, if this occurs, it will be the earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009.

Today's weather report: Heatwaves and humidity

While cloud cover and showers will affect parts of South and West India, places with modest or scattered rainfall may experience intermittent heat and humidity. Although there are now no heat wave warnings in effect for South India, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and portions of Telangana may still have discomfort days and warm nights.

On the other hand, where temperatures are still high, Rajasthan and several areas of northwest India are experiencing extreme heat wave conditions. Since the monsoon has not yet reduced summer extremes in the northern plains, residents in those areas are advised to continue taking heat safety precautions.