Bengaluru braces for more rain, tech firms switch to work-from-home

Bengaluru remains on edge on Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city and a red alert for seven other districts in Karnataka. The warning follows days of torrential pre-monsoon rain that disrupted life and prompted several IT companies to declare work-from-home (WFH) for employees

According to the IMD, Bengaluru will continue to see strong winds, a partly cloudy sky, and intermittent downpours throughout the week. Temperatures are expected to hover between 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

Red alert in seven districts of Karnataka

The IMD also issued a red alert for seven Karnataka districts — Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan — warning of extremely heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and flash floods.

In Bengaluru, the average rainfall on Monday night touched 42.7 mm citywide, while parts of RR Nagar recorded 150 mm, the highest single-day rainfall in a decade, the Times of India reported.

IT and MNCs go remote in Bengaluru

Other firms in Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and Electronics City zones also issued internal advisories citing waterlogging, traffic delays, and staff safety.

BBMP urges vigilance, coordination

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) held an emergency virtual meeting on Tuesday, led by Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, to address flooding and infrastructure failures.

He directed all eight zonal commissioners to stay in constant touch with Fire and Emergency Services teams and activate control rooms to handle citizen complaints swiftly. Residents were urged to stay indoors during downpours and report emergencies to the BBMP helpline at 1533.