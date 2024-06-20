IMD weather today 2024: Light rain in Delhi-NCR; heatwave red alert for UP

On Thursday, some parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas received light rain, which came as a huge relief to people who had been enduring a relentless heatwave that lasted for more than a month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it expected Delhi-NCR to receive light to moderate rain and winds in various parts on Thursday.

On the other hand, IMD has issued a red alert for a severe heatwave in Uttar Pradesh today. At the same time, the northeastern states of West Bengal and Sikkim have been issued a red alert for heavy rainfall, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura have been issued an orange alert.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Delhi today

According to the weather office, the monsoon is likely to enter Delhi-NCR around June 30, and Bihar has seen some rainfall. According to the office, until June 21, there will be an orange alert for heatwaves in Delhi NCR, Haryana, and Punjab. According to IMD's recent weather conditions update, light showers will stay in the capital city for the following few hours.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Heatwave alert

• The weather office gave the impression that Uttar Pradesh would experience heatwave until June 23. From today, the heatwave is expected to subside in Jammu, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Odisha.

• On June 23, Delhi and Haryana will continue to experience an intensified heatwave. On June 20, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to have warm nights. Odisha and Bihar can also anticipate hot and humid climate today and tomorrow.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Monsoon/Rainfall alert

• The weather office in its press release on June 19 said, “Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub- Himalayan West Bengal during next 5 days.”

• They further added, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next five days."

• The weather office also forecasted severe rainfall in Goa, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra until June 23. Some areas in Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will also get moderate rainfall till June 23.