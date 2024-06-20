Heatwave update: Light rain cools Delhi, heat-related deaths rise to 34

As northwestern India suffers intense heatwave , Reuters reported that over 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases have emerged across the country this summer. This extreme weather has claimed over 100 lives nationwide.

The ongoing heatwave has caused significant distress across Asia, with scientists attributing the worsening conditions to human-induced climate change. In northern India, temperatures have soared to nearly 50 degrees Celsius during one of the lengthiest heatwaves on record.

In states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, the prolonged heatwave has led to a dramatic rise in heat-related illnesses. Some areas even reported birds falling from the sky due to dehydration.

The persistent high temperatures, both day and night, in northwestern India have led to an influx of patients in hospitals for heat-related issues. According to a health ministry official, there have been more than 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases and at least 110 confirmed deaths from March 1 to June 18, as northwest and eastern India experienced double the usual number of heatwave days.

In May, Madhya Pradesh recorded over 5,200 heatstroke cases, while Rajasthan saw more than 4,300 cases last month. Delhi reported around 20 heat-related deaths, and Noida reported 14.

Early morning showers bring relief from heat in Delhi

On Thursday morning, June 20, parts of Delhi and Noida experienced light rainfall, providing a much-needed respite from the heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rain and winds for various parts of Delhi-NCR and surrounding regions.

“Light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speeds of 20-30 km/h are expected over parts of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central Delhi, and NCR,” the IMD posted on X (formerly Twitter).

A western disturbance may bring slight relief over the next few days, according to the IMD. The monsoon’s advance, which had stalled between June 12 and 18, is now anticipated to progress further, potentially alleviating the heat in northern India.

The met department reported that maximum temperatures in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and northern Rajasthan ranged from 43 to 45 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave-related deaths in Delhi

Delhi NCR is severely affected by the heatwave, with a notable increase in heat-related deaths and hospitalisations. City hospitals reported at least 34 suspected heat-related deaths in the last 48 hours. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDUH) recorded 27 deaths, primarily of homeless individuals brought in by passersby. Hindustan Times quoted an official as saying, “They were mostly homeless people or destitute brought in by passersby.”

Various government hospitals across Delhi have reported a total of 14 deaths due to heat-related causes in the past two days, with six at Lok Nayak Hospital. Earlier, two deaths due to heat stroke were reported at the same hospital. The Times of India reported at least 52 people were declared dead upon arrival at healthcare facilities under the Delhi Government due to heat-related conditions in the last two days.

Delhi’s hospitals are overwhelmed by the heatwave. Over the past two days, 310 patients with heat-related illnesses were admitted to Delhi government hospitals. Safdarjung Hospital initially reported five deaths due to heatstroke but later confirmed only two, citing other diagnoses.

Centre’s response to the scorching heat

In response to the severe heatwave and rising heat-related casualties, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviewed the situation and hospital preparedness with senior health ministry officials on Wednesday.

The government, lacking official data on heatwave-related cases and deaths, directed states to start submitting daily reports from all health facilities and investigate suspected heat-related deaths. States were also instructed to disseminate the IMD’s heatwave warnings daily after 4 pm, including forecasts for the next four days, to health facilities and vulnerable populations.

Following the review meeting, the Union Health Ministry issued an advisory to states and Union Territories, directing hospitals to be fully prepared to provide optimal healthcare to those affected by the heatwave.

How to prevent heatstroke?





The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued guidelines to help prevent heatstroke. It advised avoiding the sun, especially between noon and 3 pm, drinking water frequently, and carrying water while travelling. They recommend avoiding alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks, which can dehydrate the body, and consuming ORS and homemade beverages like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, and buttermilk instead.

For clothing, the authority suggests wearing light-coloured, loose, porous cotton fabrics and using goggles and an umbrella when outdoors. Frequent cold showers are also advised.

Record power demand amid scorching temperatures

The extreme heat has caused Delhi’s power demand to reach unprecedented levels. On Tuesday afternoon, demand peaked at 8,647 MW, surpassing the previous record of 8,302 MW set last month. Power distribution companies attribute this surge to the heatwave, population growth, urbanisation, and increased use of electronic devices and air conditioners.