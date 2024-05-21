Home / India News / IMD weather today: Delhi boils at 47.4 degree Celsius amid severe heatwave

IMD weather today: Delhi boils at 47.4 degree Celsius amid severe heatwave

On Monday, Delhi recorded the nation's highest maximum temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius amid soaring temperatures in North India. IMD has also given a rainfall alert for these states

summer,heat wave,heat
A child pours water on her face on a hot summer day, in Meerut (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 11:37 AM IST
North India is witnessing extreme heatwave conditions, with the maximum temperatures reaching over 47 degrees Celsius at some places. The maximum temperature in Delhi soared to 47.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country, on Monday. 
Considering the severe heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a Red Alert for states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh, expressing that the heatwave conditions will go on for a couple of days. The weather office additionally forecasted  heatwave conditions in states like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Kutch. 

IMD Weather forecasts: Rainfall Alert

IMD has issued a Red alert for Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts in Kerala for heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. The state government said that the emergency operations in all districts are proceeding to manage possible landslides and epidemics. 
Additionally, isolated areas of the country's southern regions, such as Karaikal, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu, are anticipated to receive extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. For the regions, IMD has issued an Orange alert.

IMD Weather forecasts: Heatwave conditions 

In Delhi, an extreme heatwave has caused an extraordinary surge in power demand this May, hitting the highest-ever levels recorded, as claimed by the local power distributing company’s officials to ANI. 
An extreme heatwave red alert warning has likewise been given by the IMD for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, the state capital. The IMD is anticipating sustained heatwaves to serious heatwave conditions for the following five days, corresponding with the warning notice as temperatures soar in Northwest India. 
Moreover, the weather office gave a warning that extreme heatwave conditions will prevail in a few areas of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. On May 23, 2024, heatwave conditions are anticipated in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Saurashtra, and Kutch.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

