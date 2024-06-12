IMD weather today: Heatwave conditions to continue in many northern states

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest update, the heatwave conditions are expected to prevail over many north Indian regions until at least until June 16. The weather forecast today suggests severe heatwave conditions to prevail over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand, the report said.

On the other hand, the IMD said in a post on X (formally Twitter), “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 08th-12th; Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during 09th-12th; Nagaland on 08th & 12th June, 2024".

IMD weather 2024: Delhi today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange and a yellow heatwave alert for Delhi for the next three days and four days, respectively.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach over 45 degrees Celsius. In the coming days, Delhi's maximum temperature will reach 47 degrees Celsius, prompting the NCR to issue an orange alert from June 11 to 13.

IMD weather today: Today (June 12)

• Severe rainfall and thunderstorms are likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Goa, coastal Karnataka and adjoining Assam.

• Widespread rainfall, lightning and thunderstorms are probably over Northeast India.

• Fairly widespread rainfall and lightning are probably over southwestern part of the Southern Peninsular India, southern Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Odisha.

• Isolated to widespread rainfall and thunderstorms are likely over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

• Isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.

• Max temperatures are likely to be above 45°C widely across Punjab and Haryana, in a few areas of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Heatwave alert

Some parts of Jammu Division, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, and Odisha, as well as Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh over the next three days, Uttarakhand until June 14, and Rajasthan over the next two days, were warned by IMD of heatwave conditions.

The weather bulletin further added, “Heat wave conditions very likely at many parts of Gangetic West Bengal during 10th-13th with heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets during 10th - 12th; heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in some parts of Bihar during 10th-12th and isolated heat wave on 13th & 14th; Heat wave conditions at isolated to some parts of Uttar Pradesh during 10th-14th with heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in some parts during 11th - 14th June, 2024.”