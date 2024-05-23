IMD weather today: Red alert for heatwave in north, rain to lash Kerala

According to the weather advisory, from May 22 to May 26, heatwave or severe heatwave conditions are very likely in most of West Rajasthan, some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, East Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh, and in isolated parts of north-west Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Heatwave alert

• The India Meteorological Division (IMD) gave a red alert for five states on Thursday, May 23, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, as they prepare for extreme heatwave conditions.

• The climate office additionally gave an Orange alert for Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Considering the actual temperatures that were recorded yesterday, which included maximum temperatures of 48 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Barmer, Haryana's Sirsa, and Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

• According to IMD's weather report, heatwave conditions are anticipated over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu division, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh until May 26; in Delhi until May 23; in Uttar Pradesh from May 24 to May 26; and in Maharashtra until May 25.





IMD weather forecasts 2024: Rainfall alert

In a few southern states of India, the IMD issued a warning for heavy rain. According to the weather office, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to fall on Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on May 22 and 23, 2024; Lakshadweep on May 22, Kerala and Mahe on May 23, and Kerala on May 22.

The weather conditions forecast for the north-eastern states predicts heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on May 26. Moreover, the people of Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, and Jharkhand can expect thunderstorms joined by light to moderate wet spells, lightning, and breezes until May 29.

IMD stated in a press statement that, “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days".



