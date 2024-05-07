IMD weather update: Heatwave reigns, rainfall prediction in many states

A huge sigh of relief came from the recent weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to IMD, heatwave conditions are expected to ease over East India and south Peninsular India from today (May 7) onwards.

In the meantime, Northeast is anticipated to observe heavy rains alongside thunderstorms. From May 5 to May 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a relief from searing temperatures in several Indian states.

IMD weather 2024: Heatwave conditions in India

A new heatwave spell is expected over Western India covering Gujarat, Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh during the following 5 days. A cyclonic circulation is present in the lower tropospheric levels over northeastern Bihar and northeastern Assam. As per IMD, solid southwesterly breezes from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India may continue in the lower tropospheric levels.

Throughout the following seven days, widespread moderate rain is anticipated, joined by isolated rainstorms and lightning across Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura.

IMD weather forecasts: Rainfall prediction in India

Isolated heavy rain is forecasted over particular areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from today and will go on till 10th May. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Gangetic West Bengal are probably going to have heavy rains today and similar weather conditions will prevail in Odisha from May 7th to May 9th.

IMD has predicted that West Bengal and Sikkim will experience widespread to light-to-moderate rainfall from today, which will last until May 7th, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Also, scattered to widespread rains, alongside thunderstorms, lightning, and breezes are expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha during a similar period.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Temperature alert

An increase in maximum temperatures is anticipated by around 2°C in many parts of the Northwest Indian parts, with the exception of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, where temperatures are supposed to fall by 2-3°C at first and afterward stay unchanged.

No major change in maximum temperatures is predicted to occur in the Gujarat state in the following 24 hours; the state may experience a temperature rise of about 2-3°C, afterwards.