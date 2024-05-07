Home / India News / IMD weather update: Heatwave reigns, rainfall prediction in many states

IMD weather update: Heatwave reigns, rainfall prediction in many states

According to IMD, heatwave conditions are expected to lessen over East India and south Peninsular India from today onwards. Meanwhile, Northeast is anticipated to observe heavy rains

IMD weather update
Tanmay TiwarySonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 11:09 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A huge sigh of relief came from the recent weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to IMD, heatwave conditions are expected to ease over East India and south Peninsular India from today (May 7) onwards. 
In the meantime, Northeast is anticipated to observe heavy rains alongside thunderstorms. From May 5 to May 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a relief from searing temperatures in several Indian states.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

IMD weather 2024: Heatwave conditions in India 

A new heatwave spell is expected over Western India covering Gujarat, Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh during the following 5 days. A cyclonic circulation is present in the lower tropospheric levels over northeastern Bihar and northeastern Assam. As per IMD, solid southwesterly breezes from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India may continue in the lower tropospheric levels.
Throughout the following seven days, widespread moderate rain is anticipated, joined by isolated rainstorms and lightning across Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura.

IMD weather forecasts: Rainfall prediction in India

Isolated heavy rain is forecasted over particular areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from today and will go on till 10th May. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Gangetic West Bengal are probably going to have heavy rains today and similar weather conditions will prevail in Odisha from May 7th to May 9th. 
IMD has predicted that West Bengal and Sikkim will experience widespread to light-to-moderate rainfall from today, which will last until May 7th, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Also, scattered to widespread rains, alongside thunderstorms, lightning, and breezes are expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha during a similar period.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Temperature alert

An increase in maximum temperatures is anticipated by around 2°C in many parts of the Northwest Indian parts, with the exception of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, where temperatures are supposed to fall by 2-3°C at first and afterward stay unchanged.  
No major change in maximum temperatures is predicted to occur in the Gujarat state in the following 24 hours; the state may experience a temperature rise of about 2-3°C, afterwards.

Also Read

Delhi heatwave guidelines: DoE issues directives for schools, read here

IMD predicts severe heatwave till May 1, check full weather forecast

IMD issues heatwave alert, predicts record-breaking 2024 temperatures

Today's weather forecast: IMD issues heatwave alert, rains in many states

Logitech Wave Keys review: Ergonomic design for natural typing experience

BJP an 'autocratic regime, drunk with power': Congress Chief Kharge

Election Commission's credibility at all-time low: Kharge to INDIA partners

Lights, camera, no action: Theatres cut down shows as films perform poorly

ED arrests J'khand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul

LIVE news: Supreme Court begins hearing Delhi CM Kejriwal's interim bail plea

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IMD on rainsIMDIndian Meteorological DepartmentHeatwave in IndiaHeatwaveRainfall

First Published: May 07 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story