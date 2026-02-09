IMD weather update: Rain, snowfall, dense fog forecast across North India

North India is set to witness a spell of active weather over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain, snowfall and dense fog across several regions till February 10 under the influence of a western disturbance.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, a wet spell is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh till February 11, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall from February 9. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph are also likely, particularly on February 10.

Dense to very dense fog conditions are expected to persist over parts of the northern plains, which is why the IMD has issued an orange alert for Uttar Pradesh today. Dense fog is likely during morning and night hours at some places over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till February 10, while similar conditions may also affect northern Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Karaikal during morning hours.

Delhi weather forecast The national capital woke up to a chilly morning on Monday as the impact of the western disturbance is expected to be limited, with no significant rainfall forecast. However, fog and low visibility are likely to continue during early morning hours over the next two days. The IMD has indicated a gradual rise in minimum temperatures over northwest India, including Delhi, by around 2 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours. Day temperatures in the city are expected to hover in the mid-20s Celsius, while nights may remain chilly, though coldwave conditions are unlikely. Light haze and partly cloudy skies are expected during the day.