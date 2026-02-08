500 EV buses to cut pollution, boost transport in Delhi: Rekha Gupta

The Delhi government on Sunday launched 500 electric buses, taking the total EV fleet of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to 4,000, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

"This step will not only boost transportation and connectivity in the city but also help in cutting down air pollution," Gupta said at the launch event which was also attended by BJP president Nitin Nabin.

The chief minister said by 2028, the DTC plans to increase its total bus fleet to 14,000.

"These EV buses will help improving the air quality and the transport needs of the city. These are AC buses, low-floor with panic buttons and several other features," she added.