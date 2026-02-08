500 EV buses to cut pollution, boost transport in Delhi: Rekha Gupta
The Delhi government on Sunday launched 500 electric buses, taking the total EV fleet of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to 4,000, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.
"This step will not only boost transportation and connectivity in the city but also help in cutting down air pollution," Gupta said at the launch event which was also attended by BJP president Nitin Nabin.
The chief minister said by 2028, the DTC plans to increase its total bus fleet to 14,000.
"These EV buses will help improving the air quality and the transport needs of the city. These are AC buses, low-floor with panic buttons and several other features," she added.
Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said three inter-state bus services between Delhi and Panipat have also been launched.
"Delhi government is constantly working on the transport sector. One such measure is providing last mile connectivity to residents. We have recently signed an MoU with Bharat Taxi in this regard and soon a new EV policy and an E-rickshaw policy will also be in place," the chief minister said.
