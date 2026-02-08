Associate Sponsors

CM Rekha Gupta approves ₹1200 crore funds for Delhi Transport Corporation

She said DTC employees work tirelessly in all conditions to keep Delhi moving, and the government has ensured that senior pensioners and serving staff never have to wait for their rightful dues

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 8:10 PM IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that her government has approved a grant of Rs 1,200 crore for the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Out of the total allocation released by the Finance Department, Rs 1,100 crore has been earmarked for payment of salaries, pensions and other statutory dues of DTC employees and pensioners, she said.

"The grant reflects the government's commitment to the dignity and financial security of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employees and pensioners," Gupta added.

She said DTC employees work tirelessly in all conditions to keep Delhi moving, and the government has ensured that senior pensioners and serving staff never have to wait for their rightful dues.

According to officials, the grant also includes Rs 100 crore allocation for developing an advanced traffic system to improve traffic flow and the development of commercial electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the city.

"DTC and its workforce are the lifeline of Delhi's public transport system. Timely payment of salaries and pensions will provide financial stability to employees," the chief minister added.

The chief minister said that these initiatives align to make Delhi a technology-driven, pollution-free city with safe, efficient and world-class public transport facilities.

First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 8:10 PM IST

