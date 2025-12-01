Home / India News / Mumbai enforces GRAP-IV measures as AQI worsens: How it differs from Delhi

Mumbai enforces GRAP-IV measures as AQI worsens: How it differs from Delhi

Mumbai enforces GRAP-IV curbs as air quality worsens in several areas; construction, industries checked, flying squads deployed

Mumbai Pollution, Smog, Pollution
Special flying squads, comprising engineers, police teams and GPS-enabled vehicles, are inspecting every ward to enforce pollution norms. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 3:41 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mumbai’s air quality has dipped sharply in recent days, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to enforce the strictest level of pollution control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV). These curbs apply to neighbourhoods that have recorded ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, causing discomfort for residents, NDTV reported.
 
The move comes after varying air quality levels in the city, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reporting Mumbai’s AQI at 111, classified as 'moderate' on Monday, though some areas had earlier recorded 'severe' pollution levels.
 

GRAP-IV in Mumbai: What it includes

 
• The BMC will have to stop construction and other dust-creating activities in affected zones. Dozens of sites are under watch.
• Stop-work or shutdown notices have been issued to 50 construction and Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) sites in the worst-hit wards.
• Small industries such as bakeries, marble-cutting units and other establishments have been told to shift to cleaner processes or face penalties.
• Special flying squads, comprising engineers, police teams and GPS-enabled vehicles, are inspecting every ward to enforce pollution norms.
• Out of 70 sites checked, 53 were found violating dust-control rules and have been issued notices. 
 

Mumbai vs Delhi: How GRAP-IV rules differ

 
Mumbai has now joined Delhi in struggling with toxic air. Over the past few weeks, several stations in Mumbai have reported AQI levels between 200-300, driven mainly by PM2.5 and PM10. The BMC triggered GRAP-IV despite the city’s pollution being comparatively lower than Delhi’s, where AQI has hovered around 300-400.
 
Delhi’s GRAP-IV rules include:
• Ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel 4-wheelers.
• Schools move to hybrid mode, except for Classes 10 and 12.
• Private firms are advised to offer work-from-home, while government offices operate at 50 per cent capacity.
• Entry of truck traffic into the city is barred.
• BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars are also restricted in NCR districts.   
 

Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘very poor’

 
Delhi’s air quality worsened sharply on Monday, sliding from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ as most locations logged AQI readings above 300. A thin layer of fog reduced visibility while trapping pollutants close to the ground.
 
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB):
• Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 327, putting it in the ‘very poor’ category.
• Nehru Nagar in South Delhi was the most polluted neighbourhood, with an AQI of 351.
• NSIT Dwarka saw a much lower AQI of 195, placing it in the ‘moderate’ range. 
 
In the surrounding NCR region, Noida was the most polluted with an AQI of 316, Faridabad recorded 208 (‘poor’), Greater Noida (288) and Ghaziabad (291) remained in the ‘poor’ range.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SIR drive in Bareilly reconnects estranged sons, daughters with parents

Govt seeks Lok Sabha nod for ₹41,455 crore extra expenditure in FY26

CM Yogi orders expansion of paddy purchase centres to 5k for wider access

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: LS passes Manipur GST reform bill; House adjourned for the day

Power consumption dips to 123.4 bn units in Nov as cooling demand falls

Topics :Air Quality IndexMumbaiair pollutionDelhi air qualityBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story