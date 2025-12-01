Mumbai enforces GRAP-IV measures as AQI worsens: How it differs from Delhi

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mumbai’s air quality has dipped sharply in recent days, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to enforce the strictest level of pollution control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV). These curbs apply to neighbourhoods that have recorded ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, causing discomfort for residents, NDTV reported.

The move comes after varying air quality levels in the city, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reporting Mumbai’s AQI at 111, classified as 'moderate' on Monday, though some areas had earlier recorded 'severe' pollution levels.

GRAP-IV in Mumbai: What it includes

• The BMC will have to stop construction and other dust-creating activities in affected zones. Dozens of sites are under watch.

• Stop-work or shutdown notices have been issued to 50 construction and Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) sites in the worst-hit wards. • Small industries such as bakeries, marble-cutting units and other establishments have been told to shift to cleaner processes or face penalties. • Special flying squads, comprising engineers, police teams and GPS-enabled vehicles, are inspecting every ward to enforce pollution norms. ALSO READ: Delhi air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' levels, AQI crosses 300 • Out of 70 sites checked, 53 were found violating dust-control rules and have been issued notices. Mumbai vs Delhi: How GRAP-IV rules differ Mumbai has now joined Delhi in struggling with toxic air. Over the past few weeks, several stations in Mumbai have reported AQI levels between 200-300, driven mainly by PM2.5 and PM10. The BMC triggered GRAP-IV despite the city’s pollution being comparatively lower than Delhi’s, where AQI has hovered around 300-400.

Delhi’s GRAP-IV rules include: • Ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel 4-wheelers. • Schools move to hybrid mode, except for Classes 10 and 12. • Private firms are advised to offer work-from-home, while government offices operate at 50 per cent capacity. • Entry of truck traffic into the city is barred. ALSO READ: PIL in Delhi HC seeks urgent action to tackle hazardous air pollution • BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars are also restricted in NCR districts. Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘very poor’ Delhi’s air quality worsened sharply on Monday, sliding from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ as most locations logged AQI readings above 300. A thin layer of fog reduced visibility while trapping pollutants close to the ground.