Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / In 1st Cabinet meet, Soren forms panel to study Assam tea tribes' plight

In 1st Cabinet meet, Soren forms panel to study Assam tea tribes' plight

The decision, taken in the first cabinet meeting of the Soren government, came against the backdrop of the poll battle between the JMM-led coalition and NDA

Hemant Soren
Hemant Soren had raised the issue of the tea tribes in Assam earlier also. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 9:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hours after JMM leader Hemant Soren was sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand, his government on Thursday approved the formation of a panel to study the plight of the "marginalised" tea tribes in Assam.

The decision, taken in the first cabinet meeting of the Soren government, came against the backdrop of the poll battle between the JMM-led coalition and NDA, in which Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma repeatedly raised the issue of the "predicament" of Jharkhand's tribal community due to alleged large-scale infiltration from Bangladesh.

"In Assam, tribes from Jharkhand are being marginalised. A large number of original inhabitants of Jharkhand are residing there. We have decided that an all-party panel will study the ground situation there. The panel will submit its report to the Jharkhand government," Soren said while briefing the media on the decisions of his first cabinet meeting.

Sarma was the BJP's election co-in-charge for Jharkhand.

Soren had raised the issue of the tea tribes in Assam earlier also and now, after winning the elections, he decided to form the panel which is viewed as taking the fight to Sarma's turf.

The JMM-led alliance last week stormed to power in Jharkhand for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-headed NDA managed 24 seats.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hemant Soren sworn in as 14th CM of Jharkhand; India bloc attends event

Unity our biggest weapon, we cannot be divided, silenced: Hemant Soren

Hope Soren takes lesson from last tenure: Pratul Deo ahead of swearing-in

Hemant Soren set to be sworn in as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister today

INDIA bloc happy: Shivakumar as he reaches Ranchi for Soren's swearing-in

Topics :Hemant SorenTea plantationAssamJharkhand

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story