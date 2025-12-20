Home / India News / In PM's absence, Bengal Guv launches highway projects worth Rs 3,200 cr

In PM's absence, Bengal Guv launches highway projects worth Rs 3,200 cr

Bose officially launched the projects from Netaji Park in Taherpur area of Nadia district instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was initially supposed to unveil the development projects

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose
Bose inaugurated the 66.7 km-long four-laning of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar section of NH-34 in Nadia district, while he laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Barasat-Barajaguli stretch of the highway in the adjacent district of North 24 Parganas | File image of West Bengal Governor
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 6:14 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday unveiled national highway projects worth Rs 3,200 crore in West Bengal with an aim to boost economic activities and tourism in the state.

Bose officially launched the projects from Netaji Park in Taherpur area of Nadia district instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was initially supposed to unveil the development projects from the ground, but whose helicopter failed to land in the area on account of insufficient visibility due to dense fog over the region.

Modi was forced to return to the Kolkata airport from where he later addressed the crowd in a virtual audio mode.

Bose inaugurated the 66.7 km-long four-laning of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar section of NH-34 in Nadia district, while he laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Barasat-Barajaguli stretch of the highway in the adjacent district of North 24 Parganas.

It has remained our constant endeavour to ensure modern connectivity to those far-flung areas of Bengal which have suffered on account of backwardness, the Prime Minister said while addressing the crowd.

Modi tendered his apology for his inability to remain on the dais in person on account of inclement weather.

The projects will serve as a vital connecting link between Kolkata and Siliguri and help reduce travel time by approximately 2 hours, ensuring faster and smoother movement of vehicles and improving connectivity between the state's capital and other districts of West Bengal as well as with neighbouring countries, Modi said.

The projects will also boost the economic growth in the region and will provide impetus to the growth of tourism across the region, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CJI Surya Kant-led vacation bench to sit on Dec 22 to hear urgent matters

Drogue parachute deployment tests for Gaganyaan mission successful: Isro

Clean air draws tourists to Himachal hills as AQI worsens in Delhi-NCR

AgustaWestland case: Court orders Christian Michel's release from custody

Young doctors free to go abroad, but can't blame lack of facilities: Nadda

Topics :Narendra ModiWest BengalNational Highways

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story