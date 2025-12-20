Drogue parachute deployment tests for Gaganyaan mission successful: Isro

A series of qualification tests for drogue parachutes, which have been carried out to develop a deceleration system for Isro's Gaganyaan crew module, were successful, the space agency said on Saturday.
These tests were completed at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh, on December 18 and 19, the Isro said.
The deceleration system of the Gaganyaan crew module comprises a total of 10 parachutes of four types, the agency said in a statement.
According to Isro, the descent sequence begins with the separation of two apex cover separation parachutes, which remove the protective cover from the parachute compartment. This is followed by the deployment of two drogue parachutes that stabilise and decelerate the module.
"Upon release of the drogues, three pilot parachutes are deployed to extract three main parachutes, which further slow down the crew module to ensure a safe touchdown," Isro said.
The space agency said that a crucial component of this system is the deployment of drogue parachutes, which play a pivotal role in stabilising the crew module and reducing its velocity to a safe level during re-entry.
"The objective of this specific test series was to rigorously evaluate the performance and reliability of the drogue parachutes under extreme conditions. Both the RTRS tests on drogue parachutes were successfully conducted on December 18 and 19, 2025. Achieving all the test objectives and confirming their robustness even under the situation of significant variation in flight conditions," Isro stated.
The successful completion of these tests marks another significant step toward qualifying the parachute system for human spaceflight, with active support and participation from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, DRDO and the TBRL, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
