Young doctors free to go abroad, but can't blame lack of facilities: Nadda

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said young doctors can no longer complain about a lack of facilities or infrastructure in the country, urging them to utilise the institutions and resources available instead of blaming deficiencies while opting to go abroad.

Addressing the 21st convocation ceremony of King George's Medical University (KGMU) here, Nadda said those who wish to go overseas are free to do so, but should not say that facilities or infrastructure are lacking in India. "Institutions are here, facilities are here and infrastructure is also here. Make use of them," he said.

Asserting that the country's medical education landscape has transformed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union health minister said the number of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the country has gone up to 23.

"Earlier, when meritorious students went abroad and were asked why they were going to London, they complained about the lack of facilities," he said. "Today, I can say with pride that while there was just one AIIMS before, now there are 23 AIIMS under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Therefore, our students can no longer complain about a lack of facilities and infrastructure," Nadda added. "That is why I say policymakers do make a difference." "Today, we are not only catering to the health services of India but the entire world," he said. Nadda said the Ayushman Bharat scheme gives Rs 5 lakh health cover to over 62 crore people, making it the "world's largest" such programme.

Addressing young doctors, Nadda said medical education or any other higher education is not a birthright, unlike school education, but is a privilege that very few get. "That is why you should acknowledge the privilege and give back what you owe to society. On average, Rs 35 lakh in expenditure is incurred on making a doctor," he said. The minister also praised young doctors who work for "36 hours straight" and urged them never to ask others for "certification" for their good work; instead, let "perseverance and job satisfaction" do the work. He called on the graduates to upgrade themselves with emerging technologies and to work for humanity.

The convocation was presided over by Governor Anandiben Patel. Union Minister of State for Finance and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Minister of State Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh were among those who addressed the ceremony. Congratulating the students and faculty members, Nadda said children's success brings greater happiness to parents. "KGMU is a place where working itself is a matter of good fortune. Through your skills, hard work and commitment, you have achieved what can be called making the impossible possible," he said. He also congratulated KGMU for establishing itself in cornea, liver and kidney transplants, saying the university has a glorious history and a global reputation.