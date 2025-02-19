IN-SPACe starts Rs 500 cr tech adoption fund to boost India's space sector

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has announced the launch of a Rs 500-crore Technology Adoption Fund (TAF) to support the growth of India’s space technology capabilities. The fund aims to help early-stage space technologies developed by Indian companies transition into commercially viable products.

By providing partial funding to non-government entities (NGEs), the TAF will facilitate the transformation of innovative ideas into market-ready solutions. Designed to reduce India's reliance on imported space technologies, the fund will strengthen domestic research and development (R&D) and foster a stronger collaboration between the government and private sector.

Pawan Goenka, chairman, IN-SPACe, said: "The fund will offer financial support of up to 60 per cent of the project cost for startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and 40 per cent for larger industries, with a maximum funding cap of Rs 25 crore per project."

He added, "We have designed this fund to bridge the gap between early-stage development and commercialisation. This support will enable companies to refine their technologies, enhance production processes, and meet market demands both within India and abroad. Our focus is on enabling practical solutions that can be quickly integrated into the space ecosystem."

The TAF aims to drive outcomes ranging from the development of new space products to the creation of intellectual property, which will fuel future R&D. It is also expected to contribute to job creation and economic growth by funding projects with high commercial potential.

The Technology Adoption Fund is open to all eligible NGEs and companies ready to demonstrate the commercial potential of their innovations.

A K Bhatt, director general, Indian Space Association (ISpA), welcomed the initiative, stating: "With India reaffirming its role in the global space race, private space companies and startups are driving innovation and technological advancements. We are witnessing a surge of pioneering startups developing groundbreaking solutions. However, sufficient funding from government institutions is essential at this stage to help convert concepts into market-ready products. The launch of this fund by IN-SPACe is a significant step in accelerating startups' journey from concept to commercialisation."

Apart from financial support, the initiative will provide technical guidance and mentoring opportunities to help companies overcome challenges during product development. This comprehensive support framework is designed to ensure that innovative ideas are not only protected and refined but also brought to market efficiently.

With the Technology Adoption Fund, IN-SPACe is taking concrete steps towards strengthening India's position in the global space sector and fostering a dynamic ecosystem for space technology development.