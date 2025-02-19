UP to New Delhi: Yamuna's pollution crisis is a multi-state failure

The Yamuna, the river that sustains millions in northern India, is grappling with a pollution crisis that extends well beyond New Delhi. The national capital is talked about often but data shows that the poor state of sewage treatment plants (STPs) in some other states is to blame, too.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are doing fine: All their pollution monitoring stations where the river flows meet water quality norms. Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi are struggling, according to data in a Parliament standing committee’s report.

None of Haryana’s stations comply with water quality standards. Delhi has one compliant station and six others falling short of required standards for key parameters such as dissolved oxygen, pH levels, biochemical oxygen demand and faecal coliform. The problem is worst in Uttar Pradesh as only one of its twelve stations meet water quality norms.