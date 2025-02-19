Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / UP to New Delhi: Yamuna's pollution crisis is a multi-state failure

Failure to build sewage treatment plants or keep them running well is choking the river

A key factor contributing to the pollution crisis is the underperformance of STPs under the Namami Gange Programme. (Photo: Reuters)
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
The Yamuna, the river that sustains millions in northern India, is grappling with a pollution crisis that extends well beyond New Delhi. The national capital is talked about often but data shows that the poor state of sewage treatment plants (STPs) in some other states is to blame, too.
 
Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are doing fine: All their pollution monitoring stations where the river flows meet water quality norms. Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi are struggling, according to data in a Parliament standing committee’s report.
 
None of Haryana’s stations comply with water quality standards. Delhi has one compliant station and six others falling short of required standards for key parameters such as dissolved oxygen, pH levels, biochemical oxygen demand and faecal coliform. The problem is worst in Uttar Pradesh as only one of its twelve stations meet water quality norms.
 
A key reason for Yamuna’s crisis is the slow progress in setting up new STPs under the Namami Gange Programme, which aims to clean the Yamuna and other major tributaries of the Ganga.
 
Delhi has sanctioned 11 STP projects but only six have been completed, representing less than 55 per cent of the planned treatment capacity in place. Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have fully implemented their sanctioned projects.
 
Uttar Pradesh’s work is alarming: It has sanctioned 20 projects but only six are completed and the treatment capacity created is just 18.77 per cent of the target. Namami Gange has set 2025-26 as the deadline for completing STP projects: Uttar Pradesh has finished less than 20 per cent of its targets.
 
The mismatch between sanctioned cost and actual expenditure on STPs is worrying. Delhi has spent Rs 1,683.53 crore out of a sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore, but yet its progress appears insufficient. Uttar Pradesh has spent Rs 692 crore out of Rs 3,596 crore, marking a critical underutilisation of funds.
 
Time is running out and urgent action is needed to restore the Yamuna's health.
 
   
State- wise status of Yamuna water quality  in 2023
 
  Total stations at the Yamuna  Number of stations compliant to  water quality norms  Non- Compliant stations  
Uttrakhand 4 4 0  
Himachal Pradesh  4 4 0  
Haryana  6 0 6  
Delhi 7 1 6  
Uttar Pradesh  12 1 11  
 
Note: The compliance status shows the number of stations along the Yamuna River, across different states, that meet water quality norms based on key parameters: Dissolved Oxygen (DO), Fecal Coliform, pH level, and Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) (an indicator of organic pollution). For Uttarakhand and Haryana, the latest available data is up to 2022.
  Source: Parliament's  standing committee report on water resources
First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

