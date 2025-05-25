Home / India News / Inclement weather conditions impact flight operations at Delhi airport

Inclement weather conditions impact flight operations at Delhi airport

Delhi International Airport, Delhi Airport
According to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, many flights have been delayed and some cancelled at the airport.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 6:44 AM IST
Flight operations were disrupted at the Delhi airport early Sunday due to heavy rains and winds.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport.

In a post on X at 3.59 am, IndiGo said adverse weather conditions over Delhi had led to temporary disruptions in flight operations.

"While the weather is gradually easing, some airside congestion remains. We assure you that flight movements are steadily resuming as conditions permit," the airline said.

In another post at 5.54 am, it said, with clearer skies over Delhi, flight operations are back to normal.

According to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, many flights have been delayed and some cancelled at the airport, and the average delay was over 30 minutes for departures.  Storm slams Delhi

Heavy rains, thunderstorms, and gusty winds pounded Delhi and its neighboring regions late Sunday night, following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD had warned of severe thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 40-60 km/h.
 
On Saturday, the IMD had already sounded the alarm with a red alert for Delhi and surrounding areas, predicting intense thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds within the next two to three hours.
 
This alert, part of a Nowcast warning based on current weather observations, was issued as a thunderstorm cell approached Delhi and nearby areas from the west and northwest. Under its influence, severe thunderstorms or dust-raising winds, frequent lightning, and gusty winds (hitting speeds of 40-60 km/h or more) were likely to impact parts of the city in the next 1-2 hours.

First Published: May 25 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

