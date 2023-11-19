Inclusivity, creativity lie at forefront of developmental policies: Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for Meghalaya's development, focusing on youth empowerment, cultural enrichment, and sustainable economic growth.

Emphasising the need to harness the creative potential of the youth, the CM outlined a multi-faceted strategy that encompasses the film industry, music, tourism, and entrepreneurship.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Focusing on the youth of the state, the Chief Minister in his address, said, "I want our youth to not just dream but to create, innovate, and lead. Meghalaya's progress lies in the hands of its youth, and together, we will build a state that thrives on creativity, inclusivity, and sustainability."

The Chief Minister articulated a bold vision for Meghalaya's film industry, urging young talent to experiment and create. The government aims to promote the movie industry through both local and external approaches, with a particular emphasis on encouraging the state's youth.

Additionally, initiatives like the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Festival aim to showcase Meghalaya's cultural richness to a global audience.

Highlighting the success of the Lakadong Turmeric Mission, the CM outlined a robust agricultural strategy. With a production of 50,000 metric tonnes involving 12,000 farmers with all the processing units powered by solar energy, Meghalaya sets an example of sustainability. The involvement of 45,000 women Self Help Groups further underlines the state's commitment to economic engagement and empowerment of women.

Rendering focus on the flagship CM- ELEVATE Programme, which targets giving wings to the dreams of 20,000 entrepreneurs of the state, the Chief Minister said, "With substantial funding, proper training, and up to 75 per cent subsidies for ventures like music studios and wellness centres, Meghalaya aims to create a strong entrepreneurial base, ensuring a resilient economic model for Meghalaya."

Firm measures to address ecological concerns, especially in mining, were outlined, emphasizing the need and the challenge for community support. The state's rich biodiversity and scenic locations are to be leveraged for high-end, sustainable tourism, with a focus on community involvement, he added.

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of North East India's collaboration with South East Asia, drawing inspiration from Vietnam. Recognizing support from the Government of India, he highlighted Meghalaya's developing Air and Road connectivity, and water supply among others.

The Chief Minister said, "Our growth in Jal Jeevan Mission stays unparalleled and we have achieved a running water tap connectivity from 0.75 per cent to 61 per cent and aim to cross above 90 per cent by March 2024."

The Chief Minister revealed ongoing discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to elevate Meghalayan music on the global stage, further cementing the state's cultural impact. As Meghalaya embarks on this transformative journey, the Chief Minister's vision promises a dynamic future, rooted in the principles of inclusivity, sustainability, and economic prosperity.