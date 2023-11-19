Flights may experience delays: Akasa's travel advisory ahead of WC final

In the run-up to the big-ticket final clash between India and Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on Sunday, Akasa Air Airlines issued a travel advisory saying that due to airspace closure at Ahmedabad, flights arriving and departing from the city may experience delays.

"Due to airspace closure at Ahmedabad on 19th Nov 2023, between 13:15 hrs and 14:10 hrs on account of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals, flights arriving and departing from Ahmedabad may experience delays," the airline posted on X.

"Also, in anticipation of heavy road traffic due to fans travelling to the match venue, we recommend that you plan for extra travel time and reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to the departure of your flight," it said.

"In view of the above, if you choose not to travel due to the above, you may rebook on an alternate available Akasa flight, at no additional cost, for travel within the next 7 days, by calling our Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131," it added.

India and Australia will lock horns in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. India will be looking to lift the trophy for the third time while the Aussies will be looking forward to making it their sixth title win.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.