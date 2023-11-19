Home / India News / Flights may experience delays: Akasa's travel advisory ahead of WC final

Flights may experience delays: Akasa's travel advisory ahead of WC final

India and Australia will lock horns in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

ANI
Akasa Air Airlines issued a travel advisory saying that due to airspace closure at Ahmedabad.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 6:49 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In the run-up to the big-ticket final clash between India and Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on Sunday, Akasa Air Airlines issued a travel advisory saying that due to airspace closure at Ahmedabad, flights arriving and departing from the city may experience delays.

"Due to airspace closure at Ahmedabad on 19th Nov 2023, between 13:15 hrs and 14:10 hrs on account of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals, flights arriving and departing from Ahmedabad may experience delays," the airline posted on X.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Also, in anticipation of heavy road traffic due to fans travelling to the match venue, we recommend that you plan for extra travel time and reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to the departure of your flight," it said.

"In view of the above, if you choose not to travel due to the above, you may rebook on an alternate available Akasa flight, at no additional cost, for travel within the next 7 days, by calling our Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131," it added.

India and Australia will lock horns in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. India will be looking to lift the trophy for the third time while the Aussies will be looking forward to making it their sixth title win.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Also Read

World Cup, IND vs AUS final: Pat Cummins reveals Ahmedabad pitch condition

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL: Sri Lanka join India for summit clash on Sept 17

Looking at a mix of int'l destinations, not just West Asia: Akasa Air CEO

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

Himachal govt plans to increase grip on Shimla, Kullu construction projects

IAF to develop indigenous jammer pod for LCA Mark 1A fighter aircraft

Health, educational facilities are urban development parameters: SC judge

Meenakshi Lekhi alleges Rs 3,237 cr scam in Delhi Jal Board under AAP govt

At least 25 girls hurt as helium balloons explode outside temple in Mehsana

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Akasa AirICC ODI World Cup 2023AhmedabadGujarat

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story