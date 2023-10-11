Home / India News / Income Tax searches premises linked to RJD Rajya Sabha MP in Bihar

Income Tax searches premises linked to RJD Rajya Sabha MP in Bihar

The MP is the main trustee and the founder chancellor of Katihar-based Al Karim University, Bihar

Press Trust of India Katihar/Purnea/Bhagalpur/Muzaffarpur
In another development, IT sleuths also searched several premises linked to Purnea-based Milia Education Trust in Purnea, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Income Tax sleuths on Wednesday raided premises linked to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim at multiple locations in Bihar on Wednesday.

The MP is the main trustee and the founder chancellor of Katihar-based Al Karim University, Bihar.

Officials were tightlipped about the raids.

It may be recalled that the probe agency had earlier raided the premises of Karim in connection with the land for job scam involving RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family members.

A statement by the department said, "Patna directorate started the search action at Al Karim Educational Trust, which runs and manages Al Karim University and Katihar Medical College. Main office of the trust is in Patna. The trust also runs a school of paramedical and allied health sciences, school of information technology and management. Main trustee is Ahmad Ashfaque Karim, who is the founder chancellor of Al Karim University and also a sitting MP of Rajya Sabha".

"Teams are searching their office records and computers and it is too early to give any leads. Teams of IT officers/officials from Bihar, Jharkhand, and Delhi have been inducted for the operation and security cover has been provided by a central paramilitary force", it said.

However, despite repeated attempts by PTI, Karim could not be contacted for his comments on IT searches at the premises linked to him.

In another development, IT sleuths also searched several premises linked to Purnea-based Milia Education Trust in Purnea, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur.

"Searches were conducted on premises of Milia Group of Purnea (Bihar), which runs and manages the Milia Educational Trust in Purnea, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur districts. The main trustees are Asad Imam, Syed Gulam Hussain, Quaisar Imam, Md. Wasim, Ozair Ahmad and Javed Danish", a statement by the IT department said.

Also Read

Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

I-T dept conducts searches across several premises of Kalpataru group

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

ED raids 15 places in Mumbai in relation to Covid jumbo centre scam

Lights out in Gaza: Israeli strikes destroy only power plant in territory

EAM Jaishankar speaks to UAE counterpart, discusses 'crisis' in West Asia

Melting J&K glaciers threaten water supply, biodiversity, warns expert

PM Narendra Modi to begin Uttarakhand's Kumaon region visit on Thursday

SC, IIT Madras sign MoU to facilitate digital transformation of judiciary

Topics :rjdRajya SabhaIncome tax raidsIncome Tax department

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates

World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story