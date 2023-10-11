Home / India News / SC, IIT Madras sign MoU to facilitate digital transformation of judiciary

SC, IIT Madras sign MoU to facilitate digital transformation of judiciary

It said the apex court, under the leadership of CJI Chandrachud, is driving technological enhancement in making its process automated, user friendly

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The collaboration will focus to leverage AI tools in capacity building and training

Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
The Supreme Court and IIT Madras have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate digital transformation of Indian judiciary and improve access to justice.

A press release issued by the public relations office of the apex court said the MoU was signed following the visit of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in July this year.

It said the top court and IIT Madras will be collaborating on using artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies for "transcription tools, summarization of page transcript, translation tool, exclusive streaming platform for court trials, process automation and large languages models for the legal domain".

"The MoU is aimed to facilitate the digital transformation of the Indian judiciary, aligning it with the vision for a more efficient and technologically advanced legal ecosystem to improve access to justice," the release said.

It said the apex court, under the leadership of CJI Chandrachud, is driving technological enhancement in making its process automated, user friendly and citizen centric to enhance access to justice.

The release said the collaboration, which will also focus to leverage AI tools in capacity building and training, creating e-learning platform and ICT skill development courses, is a significant leap forward in the incorporation of AI and technology to enhance the efficiency, accessibility and capacity building of the legal domain.

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

