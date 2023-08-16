Independence Day 2023: Guidelines for disposing of National Flag properly

India celebrated its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. On this day, many citizens across the country hoist the National Flag over their homes, offices, and localities, which symbolises the Indian people's aspirations and desires.

The National Flag of India is the country's pride which is loved and admired by people everywhere.

After hoisting the national flag on Independence Day, there are some rules which are mandatory to follow while taking down, storing or disposing of the national flag. All the rules of the national flag are mentioned under the Flag Code of India 2002.

How to fold the National Flag?

There is a specific method or rule to store the national flag after it is taken down. First, place the Tricolour horizontally, then fold the saffron and green bands inwards to make sure the part of saffron and green bands are visible under the white band. While doing this, only the Ashoka Chakra and a portion of the saffron and green bands are visible and then fold the white band inward from each side, towards the middle. The flag is then stored and carried carefully with the hands or arms.

How to dispose of the National Flag post-Independence Day 2023?

According to the National Flag Code of India 2002, the national flag should be disposed of in a proper manner. As per the Flag code, if the flag is in damaged condition, it shall be destroyed as a whole privately. The two sanctioned methods to dispose of the Tricolour are either burying or burning. Dignity should always be maintained while disposing of the national flag.

Burying

The damaged flag should be gathered, folded, and put in a wooden box properly and then buried. While burying the flag, a moment of quiet should be observed.

Burning

While burning the national flag, selecting and preparing a secure site is important. First, fold the damaged flag, and once the fire is ignited, place the flag at the centre of the flames. It is illegal to burn the Tricolour without folding or lighting a flag before setting it ablaze.