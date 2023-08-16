Home / India News / NCCF imports 5 tonne tomatoes from Nepal for sale in UP at subsidised rates

NCCF imports 5 tonne tomatoes from Nepal for sale in UP at subsidised rates

The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) has contracted for import of 10 tonne of tomatoes from Nepal.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tomato prices have come under pressure due to heavy rainfall in key procuring centres.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Cooperative NCCF on Wednesday said about 5 tonne tomatoes imported from neighbouring country Nepal are in transit and will be retailed at a subsidised rate of Rs 50/kilogram in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) has contracted for import of 10 tonne of tomatoes from Nepal.

NCCF is undertaking imports as well as domestic procurement of tomatoes on behalf of the central government and retailing them at a subsidised rate to give relief to consumers from high prices of the kitchen staple.

The retail intervention is being undertaken on direction from the Union consumer affairs ministry.

Speaking to PTI, NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra said, "We have contracted 10 tonne of tomato imports from Nepal. Out of this, 3-4 tonne was distributed yesterday in Uttar Pradesh. About 5 tonne...is in transit and will be retailed tomorrow in UP at subsidised rates."

The imported tomatoes cannot be sold in other parts of India because of the short shelf life, she said.

In Uttar Pradesh, both imported and locally-procured tomatoes are being sold through static outlets as well as mobile vans at select locations.

In Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan, tomatoes procured from key producing states in the country are being sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 50 per kg, she added.

Asked about further import of tomatoes from Nepal, Joseph Chandra said, "The imports will be undertaken from Nepal in a calibrated manner as domestic arrivals have started hitting to mandis in some states."

Arrival of the new tomato crop in Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh has started in wholesale mandis and prices are also cooling down, she said.

As per the government data, all-India average wholesale price of tomatoes came down to Rs 88.22 per kg on August 15, when compared with Rs 97.56 per kg a month ago.

Similarly, all-India average retail price of tomatoes came down to Rs 107.87 per kg now from Rs 118.7 per kg a month ago, the data showed.

Tomato prices have come under pressure due to heavy rainfall in key procuring centres.

Also Read

Tomatoes looted from shops in this UP district, case filed: Details inside

NCCF to sell imported tomatoes from Nepal in UP at Rs 70/kg during weekend

A 445% price jump makes tomatoes more pricey than gasoline in India

NCCF, NAFED to sell tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg amid fall in wholesale rates

Paytm e-comm partners with NCCF, ONDC to sell tomatoes at Rs 70/kg in Delhi

VHP disassociates itself from arrested cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi

Mizoram polls 2023: Ex-IPS officer Lalduhoma leads the charge against MNF

NDRF teams start rescue operations in flood-hit areas of Punjab's Gurdaspur

Amarnath Yatra: 843 pilgrims leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir Valley

Vajpayee ji started new era of good governance says MP CM Chouhan

Topics :tomatoNepalUttar Pradeshcentral governmentDelhi-NCR

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story