Independence Day 2024: Top 6 creative patriotic DIY home decor ideas

Every year, Independence Day is celebrated across the country with much enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. On this day, the people remember those brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to get Independence for India after over two centuries of British rule.

It is a day to remember the heroes of our country and hoist the national flag at home and in offices. People also decorate their homes on this special day to reflect love for the nation. If you also want to decorate your home and are looking for some DIY ideas, then your search ends here. Here are some of the best DIY Decoration ideas for your home. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

1. Tricolor Paper Flags

The spirit of Independence Day is best reflected by the Indian flag. The demand for mini tricolour paper flags that you can stick around the house surges during this period. One can easily decorate their home with the help of a homemade tricolour flag. Here all you need is some white paper, coloured markers (Saffron, white, and green) and a few wooden sticks. Cut the paper into a rectangular shape, fill the paper with tricolour stripes and also attach to the sticks. These flags can be used to decorate bookshelves, flower pots or even tables.

2. Patriotic Bunting and Garlands

Bunting and Garlands are decor items that can immensely beautify any space. Choose red, white and blue fabric or paper bunting to drape across mantes, windows or doorways. To enhance the patriotic theme, one can opt for garlands with stars and stripes emphasising the patriotic theme. To give an interesting look combine different textures like fabric and paper for layers.

3. Tricolor Handprint Art

Another amazing DIY art on Independence Day is a fun and personal craft that kids love. For the handprint tricolour version, paint one hand in saffron, and the other in green and let the kids press their hands onto a large sheet of white paper. Add a blue circle in the middle representing Ashoka Chakra. The artwork can be framed and displayed as a unique Independence Day decoration.

4. Patriotic Centrepieces

Create an amazing centrepiece for your dining or coffee table. Use red, white and green colour flowers or arrange candles in patriotic order to add a more dynamic centrepiece, and add a flag-themed cake stand or tiered tray.

5. DIY Patriotic Wall Art

You can give a personal look to your home by DIY patriotic wall art. Create canvas prints or framed posters with inspirational quotes. You can use stencils to paint stars and stripes directly onto your walls or canvas. One can add vintage maps or historical images adding a personal unique look.

More From This Section

6. Patriotic Lighting

One can also develop patriotic decor with themed lighting. Use red, white and blue string lights to illuminate your outdoor spaces or drape them across windows. Arranging lanterns and candles in patriotic colours can add a warm glow to your indoor settings. Create using LED lights for energy efficiency and longer-lasting illumination.