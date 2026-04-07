India achieves nuclear milestone as 500 MW PFBR attains criticality

“In other reactors, we use different kinds of heavy water or natural water for cooling. With a sodium-cooled reactor, we can take heat up to about 500 degrees Celsius and remove it. This will enable future reactors to work on less consumption of water," said VK Saraswat, member, NITI Aayog.

The criticality was achieved in the presence of Ajit Kumar Mohanty, secretary, DAE and chairman, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC); Sreekumar G Pillai, director, IGCAR; Allu Ananth, CMD-in-charge, BHAVINI; and K V Suresh Kumar, former CMD, BHAVINI and Homi Sethna Chair. The criticality was achieved after meeting all the stipulations of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), which had issued clearance after a rigorous review of the safety of the plant systems.