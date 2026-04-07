India achieves nuclear milestone as 500 MW PFBR attains criticality

The reactor incorporates advanced safety systems, high-temperature liquid sodium coolant technology, and a closed fuel cycle approach that enables recycling of nuclear materials, thereby improving sustainability and reducing waste. Beyond energy generation, the fast breeder programme strengthens India's strategic capabilities in nuclear fuel cycle technologies, advanced materials, reactor physics and large-scale engineering. As India continues to expand clean energy, fast breeder reactors will play a crucial role in delivering reliable, low-carbon, base-load power with higher thermal efficiency.
Anil Kakodkar, former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India and ex-director, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), called the development "historic" in terms of energy technology-related progress in India. “We need adequate base-load power in the form of clean energy and, most importantly, we need those resources to be available within our landmass. So nuclear energy, and particularly thorium, is the energy source that really qualifies for this,” he told Business Standard.