Home / India News / Three RBI executive directors in race to succeed deputy governor Rao

Three RBI executive directors in race to succeed deputy governor Rao

Three RBI executive directors - SC Murmu, Vivek Deep and Rohit Jain - are in contention to succeed deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao, whose extended term ends in October

rbi, reserve bank of india
Rao, who was in charge of the department of regulation among others, was initially appointed in 2020 for three years, which was later extended. | Image: Bloomberg
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Three executive directors of the Reserve Bank of India — S C Murmu, Vivek Deep and Rohit Jain — are in contention to succeed deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao, whose term ends in October.
 
Rao, who was in charge of the department of regulation among others, was initially appointed in 2020 for three years, which was later extended.
 
Murmu is the senior-most executive director and looks after the supervision department (supervisory assessment). Vivek Deep oversees currency management and payments and settlement, while Rohit Jain is an executive director in the department of supervision (risk, analytics and vulnerability assessment).
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JP Nadda meets Amar Colony retailers as new GST rate cuts take effect

NHRC notice to I&B Ministry, Mumbai Police over e-cigarette use on Netflix

India should not yield to Trump's administration, says Asaduddin Owaisi

SC to hear PIL on Air India crash, slams selective release of report

NAPA urges Punjab govt to enforce strict laws against migrant crimes

Topics :RBI GovernorGovernor appointmentCentral bank

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story