Three RBI executive directors in race to succeed deputy governor Rao

Three executive directors of the Reserve Bank of India — S C Murmu, Vivek Deep and Rohit Jain — are in contention to succeed deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao, whose term ends in October.

Rao, who was in charge of the department of regulation among others, was initially appointed in 2020 for three years, which was later extended.

Murmu is the senior-most executive director and looks after the supervision department (supervisory assessment). Vivek Deep oversees currency management and payments and settlement, while Rohit Jain is an executive director in the department of supervision (risk, analytics and vulnerability assessment).