India among top drivers of global urban growth in 2025, shows UN report

India is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing and largest cities, reflecting a broader global shift towards urban living, according to the United Nations’ World’s Cities in 2025 report. As of 2025, cities house about 45 per cent of the global population, up from just 20 per cent in 1950, highlighting how urban areas have become central to economic growth and social change.

India stands out in this global picture. The country has five “megacities”, cities with a population of more than 10 million, placing it among the top contributors to global urban growth. New Delhi, with an estimated population of over 30 million in 2025, ranks among the world’s four largest cities, alongside Jakarta, Dhaka and Tokyo. Kolkata also features in the global top 10, while Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai remain key urban hubs.

A notable change in the latest UN estimates comes from how cities are defined. The UN now uses a standard method called the “Degree of Urbanization”, which defines a city based on population size and density rather than administrative boundaries. In simple terms, this approach includes densely populated areas that function as part of a city but may lie outside official city limits. This has pushed up population counts for many Asian cities, including those in India, making global comparisons more accurate. Globally, Asia dominates the urban landscape. Nine of the world’s 10 most populous cities in 2025 are in Asia, and nearly 60 per cent of all megacities are located in the region. By contrast, Europe and North America have fewer megacities and slower urban population growth, reflecting more mature urban systems.