Home / India News / India bringing back ancient idols, getting foreign investment also: PM Modi

India bringing back ancient idols, getting foreign investment also: PM Modi

The programme was attended by seers and religious leaders from across the country

"Our ancient idols are being brought back from abroad and we are getting record foreign investment, the circle of time has moved," the prime minister said and highlighted that "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had encouraged us to take pride in our identity" | File image
Press Trust of India Sambhal (UP)

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The circle of time has moved, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, noting that the country is not only bringing back its ancient idols from abroad but also getting record foreign investment.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham temple here in Uttar Pradesh, he said on one hand places of pilgrimage are being developed and, on the other, cities are getting hi-tech infrastructure.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The programme was attended by seers and religious leaders from across the country.

"Our ancient idols are being brought back from abroad and we are getting record foreign investment, the circle of time has moved," the prime minister said and highlighted that "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had encouraged us to take pride in our identity".

Modi, who was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam, also unveiled a model of the temple.

The Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Krishnam.

Also Read

How is Ganesh Chaturthi observed by various celebrities? Details inside

Over 66,700 Ganesh idols immersed till Thursday; no untoward incident: BMC

Over 80,000 idols immersed in Mumbai on fifth day of Ganesh festivities

37,599 Ganesh idols immersed by 3 am on Fri as festival drew to close: BMC

More than 39,000 idols immersed in Mumbai as 10-day Ganesh festival ends

Protest march case: SC stays proceedings against Karnataka CM, others

Seven BJP MLAs move Delhi HC challenging suspension from Budget session

Sandeskhali incident: SC stays LS panel action against Bengal officials

Chief of Naval Staff inaugurates Nibe Defence and Aerospace plant in Pune

Homemaker's role as important as that of salaried family member: SC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra Modiforeign investmentforeign investments in India

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story