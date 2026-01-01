India's first bullet train to roll out on Aug 15, 2027: Check route, speed

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that India’s first bullet train will begin operations on August 15, 2027. The high-speed service will be introduced in phases on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. “The bullet train will be ready in 2027, August 15, 2027. The first section to open will be from Surat to Bilimora. After that, Vapi to Surat will open. Then Vapi to Ahmedabad will open, and after that, Thane to Ahmedabad will open, and then Mumbai to Ahmedabad will open,” Vaishnaw said. The phased rollout is aimed at ensuring safe and smooth operations before the full corridor becomes operational.

What will be the bullet train route in India? Once fully functional, the bullet train will link major cities in Gujarat and Maharashtra. These include Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Thane and Mumbai. ALSO READ: PM Modi reviews under-construction bullet train station in Surat The route will run between Sabarmati in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, covering a total distance of 508 km. What speed will India’s bullet train run at? The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is being built for trains capable of running at a maximum speed of 320 kmph. After the entire corridor opens, the bullet train will cover the full distance in 2 hours and 17 minutes. This is a sharp drop from the current travel time on conventional trains.

Vaishnaw also explained how travel time will vary based on the number of stops. “The bullet train will cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in 1 hour 58 minutes while stopping at four stations. However, if it stops at all 12 stations, the entire distance will be covered in 2 hours and 17 minutes,” the minister added. What will the inaugural bullet train run include? Sharing details of the first operational stretch, Vaishnaw said that the inaugural run will now cover a longer section than earlier planned. “The bullet train, in its inaugural run, will now cover 100 km between Surat and Vapi in August 2027. Earlier, the inaugural run was planned on a 50 km stretch between Surat and Bilimora within the same deadline.”

Why was the bullet train project delayed? The foundation stone for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project was laid in 2017. Initially, the project was expected to be completed by December 2023. However, delays in land acquisition and other execution challenges led to a revision of the timeline. The government has already spent ₹85,801 crore on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, according to the rail ministry. The project is being built with technical and financial support from the Japanese government. Significant progress has been made on civil construction. According to official data, 412 km of foundation work has been completed so far. In addition, 405 km of piers have been built, 344 km of girders have been cast, and 330 km of girders have already been launched.