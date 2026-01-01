Lokpal scraps tender to buy 7 BMWs after strong criticism from Opposition

Lokpal, the anti-corruption watchdog, on Thursday cancelled its plan to buy seven luxury BMW cars for about ₹5 crore, news agency PTI reported. The decision came nearly two months after the tender was issued. The move assumes significance because the proposal had triggered widespread criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups.

On October 16 last year, the Lokpal had invited bids to buy seven BMW 3 Series 330Li cars from well-known suppliers. The estimated on-road cost in New Delhi was close to ₹5 crore. The vehicles were meant to be used by the Lokpal chairperson and six members.

It also asked the selected supplier to provide special training for Lokpal drivers and staff. This included classroom lessons and practical driving sessions to explain the car’s features, safety systems, parking, emergency handling, and ways to improve fuel efficiency. The Lokpal is headed by a chairperson and can have up to eight members, including both judicial and non-judicial members. It is currently led by former Supreme Court judge Justice A M Khanwilkar. Why was the tender cancelled? According to the report, officials said the decision was taken after a meeting of the full bench of the Lokpal. After the meeting, the Lokpal issued a formal notice cancelling the tender on December 16 last year.