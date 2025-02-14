India among most affected countries by climate change from 1993-2022: CRI

India is among the nations hit hardest by extreme weather over the past 30 years, according to the newly released 2025 Climate Risk Index (CRI). Between 1993 and 2022, the country endured more than 400 extreme events — including floods, heatwaves, and cyclones — leading to 80,000 fatalities and economic losses nearing $180 billion.

The CRI measures both the human and economic consequences of climate-related disasters, ranking countries based on fatalities, damages, and the number of people affected. These findings are presented in a report published by the environmental think tank Germanwatch on Wednesday.

10 most climate change affected countries (between 1993-2022)

(Source: germanwatch.org)

400 extreme events in India between 1993- 2022

Between 1993 and 2022, India’s vulnerability to extreme weather has been evident. Devastating floods in 1993, 1998, and 2013, coupled with intense heatwaves in 2002, 2003, and 2015, have wreaked havoc on communities. Often intensified by monsoon rains, these disasters have caused widespread destruction, mass displacement, and loss of life. Meanwhile, soaring temperatures and recurring heatwaves have put immense pressure on India’s agricultural sector, threatening livelihoods and food security.

The CRI report notes that more than 400 extreme events in India during this period have resulted in significant fatalities and injuries, alongside the economic toll caused by damaged infrastructure, lost crops, and disrupted livelihoods.

Global context of extreme weather events

India is not alone in experiencing the devastating effects of climate change. The report mentions other countries that have borne the brunt of extreme weather events, including Dominica, China, and Honduras. For example, Dominica, a small Caribbean nation, has faced frequent hurricanes, including Hurricane Maria in 2017, which caused damage equivalent to 270 per cent of the country’s GDP. China, dealing with floods, droughts, and heatwaves, suffered more than 600 extreme events, causing over $700 billion in losses.

The Philippines and Myanmar are also mentioned as highly affected, with Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines in 2013 and Cyclone Nargis in Myanmar in 2008 leading to devastating casualties and financial losses.

The 2022 year in review

The report also looks at extreme weather in 2022. Pakistan, Belize, and Italy topped the list of most affected countries in that year. Pakistan, for example, experienced severe monsoon flooding that affected 33 million people, caused over 1,700 deaths, and resulted in nearly $15 billion in damage. In Europe, Italy, Spain, and Greece battled extreme heatwaves, wildfires, and droughts, causing thousands of deaths and widespread destruction.

The need for urgent action

The CRI report shows a dire picture of the growing human and economic toll of climate change. Between 1993 and 2022, over 765,000 people lost their lives due to extreme weather events, and the total direct economic losses have reached nearly $4.2 trillion, adjusted for inflation. With the frequency and severity of climate-related disasters continuing to rise, the CRI emphasises the need for stronger climate resilience measures and urgent action to mitigate the impacts of global warming.

The report suggests that countries must increase their efforts to combat climate change and build resilience to future extreme weather events.