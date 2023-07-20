India collected 527,131 tonne e-waste in FY22, half of it from Haryana

Electronic waste, commonly known as e-waste, has become a significant environmental concern in India and across the globe. In the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22, India generated an estimated amount of 1,346,496.31 tonnes and 1,601,155.36 tonnes of e-waste, respectively, from twenty-one types of EEE that are notified under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016.

During the financial year 2021-22, India managed to collect and process approximately 527,131.57 tonnes of e-waste. Nearly half of this e-waste came from Haryana at nearly 245,016 tonnes. The least amount of e-waste collected was from Andaman & Nicobar Islands at less than one tonne. Following Haryana, Uttarakhand had the second highest number of e-waste at 51,541 tonnes and Telangana at 42,298 tonnes.

Fifteen states collected and processed less than 1,000 tonnes, including eight states that collected less than 100 tonnes.

E-waste collection and processing efforts took place in 28 states and union territories in India during this period.

Moreover, the e-waste generated in India is significantly lower than the e-waste generated in other major economies worldwide.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) estimates the amount of e-waste generated in the country based on sales data from producers and the average lifespan of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE), as mandated by the E-waste Management Rules, 2016.

New rules and portals to manage e-waste

To address the growing concern about e-waste and improve its management, the Ministry has recently revised the rules and introduced the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, which came into effect on April 1, 2023.

Manufacturers, producers, refurbishers, and recyclers are now required to register on a portal developed by CPCB to ensure proper management of e-waste.

The rules also introduce provisions for environmental compensation and verification & audit.