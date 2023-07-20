Home / India News / Over 50,000 Rajasthan farmers' loans waived off in last 3 years: Minister

Over 50,000 Rajasthan farmers' loans waived off in last 3 years: Minister

He also said that nationalised banks are under the control of the central government and the decision to waive farmers' loans taken through them can be taken by the Centre

Press Trust of India Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government has waived off loans worth Rs 409.60 crore of 59,983 farmers in the last three years, Cooperative Minister Udayalal Anjana told the state assembly on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question by MLA Gopal Lal Meena, the minister said state government schemes waived off loans taken by farmers through the Central Cooperative Banks and Primary Cooperative Land Development Banks.

The loan waiver schemes include Rajasthan Farmers Loan Waiver Scheme 2019 (short term) and Rajasthan Farmers Loan Waiver Scheme 2019 (medium and long term), Anjana said.

He also said that nationalised banks are under the control of the central government and the decision to waive farmers' loans taken through them can be taken by the Centre.

Also Read

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

Banks ask RBI to frame policy for silver loans similar to gold metal loans

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

6 of 7 Independents support Khattar govt unconditionally: Haryana min

Bad loan firms call for rule change to open up sector to new players

42 NH projects worth Rs 10,992 cr in bidding stage; 202 projects underway

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on two-day visit to Assam, Tripura from Friday

Cough medicines containing pholcodine to go off shelves after WHO alert

21 states, UTs adopted groundwater legislation, govt tells Lok Sabha

Gautam Adani to convert Mumbai slum into modern city despite challenges

Topics :rajasthanfarmersloan

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story