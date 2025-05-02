PM Modi lays foundation, inaugurates projects worth Rs 58,000 cr in Andhra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 58,000 crore here, which also included relaunching the construction of the greenfield capital city of Amaravati , which is Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's 'dream project'.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for 94 projects, which included capital city institutions, national highways, railway upgrades and defence-related installations.

As part of resuming the construction of Amaravati, the PM laid foundation for 74 projects worth Rs 49,000 crore, which encompassed the construction of the Assembly, Secretariat and High Court buildings and judicial residential quarters, along with housing buildings for 5,200 families.

He laid foundations for infrastructure and flood mitigation projects featuring a 320 km long world-class transport network with underground utilities and advanced flood management systems in the greenfield capital city.

The land pooling scheme infrastructure projects will cover 1,281 km of roads equipped with central medians, cycle tracks, and integrated utilities across the greenfield capital city of Amaravati.

Likewise, the PM laid the foundation for nine Central projects worth Rs 5,028 crore, such as DRDO's missile testing centre (Rs 1,459 crore) at Nagayalanka in Krishna district, Unity mall in Vizag (Rs 100 crore), Guntakal Mallappa Gate Rail overbridge (Rs 293 crore) and six national highway projects (Rs 3,176 crore).

The missile testing centre will comprise a launch centre, technical instrumentation facilities, indigenous radars, telemetry and electro-optical systems, enhancing the country's defence preparedness.

PM Ekta Mall or Unity mall at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam has been envisioned with the objective of fostering national integration, supporting the Make in India initiative, promoting 'One District One Product' initiative, generating employment opportunities, empowering rural artisans, and enhancing the market presence of indigenous products.

The six national highway projects for which he laid the foundation include the widening of various sections of NH, construction of elevated corridor, half clover leaf and road over bridge among others.

These projects will enhance connectivity, inter-state travel, reduce congestion and improve overall logistics efficiency.

Likewise, the construction of rail over rail between Guntakal West and Mallappa gate stations aims to bypass goods trains and slash congestion at the Guntakal Junction.

Similarly, the PM dedicated three railway projects worth Rs 254 crore to the nation, which included doubling and tripling projects.

Further, Modi inaugurated eight national highway projects worth Rs 3,860 crore, which provide seamless connectivity to religious and tourist places like Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Malakonda and Udayagiri Fort among others.