Delhi HC rejects TMC MP Saket Gokhale's plea to recall defamation order

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to withdraw its previous order requiring Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale to pay ₹50 lakh in damages to former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri in a defamation lawsuit. The court also dismissed the Member of Parliament’s request to excuse a delay exceeding 180 days in seeking relief. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav noted that no justification was provided for the delay in filing with the court. “We can’t help you. We have to reject both the applications,” the judge stated. Former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Lakshmi Puri, who is married to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, had filed a lawsuit against Gokhale over his social media posts claiming she had acquired property in Switzerland that was disproportionate to her income. Gokhale had also tagged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate.

In July 2021, the Delhi High Court issued an interim directive ordering Gokhale to delete the tweets and cease posting any defamatory content about Puris.

The Delhi High Court in April directed that a portion of the Rajya Sabha MP’s monthly salary be attached until he deposits ₹50 lakh with the court. On July 1, 2024, the High Court had asked Gokhale to apologise to Puri over his social media posts on Puri’s financial affairs and an apartment in Geneva and pay ₹50 lakh as damages. The court directed Gokhale to post the apology on his X handle as well as publish it in a leading English daily in four weeks.

Gokhale filed the current recall application under Order IX Rule 13 of the Code of Civil Procedure to challenge this judgment. Puri also petitioned the Delhi High Court for enforcement of the July 2024 decree. Last month, a portion of Gokhale’s salary was attached by the court.

Puri refused Gokhale’s settlement offer

On April 17, Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri turned down a settlement offer made by Gokhale before the Delhi High Court. The Trinamool MP had cited a shortage of funds. In her lawsuit, Puri alleged that Gokhale had “damaged her good reputation and standing by making reckless and false allegations” regarding her financial matters.