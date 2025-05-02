Delhi gets 400 new electric buses; CM calls it a step towards cleaner air

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched 400 new electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative (DEVI), calling it a big step towards a cleaner and greener city.

“This is the power of a triple-engine government. All three arms are working together tirelessly,” she said at the launch event. The Chief Minister also announced that 2,080 more electric buses would be added by the end of this year.

Highlighting the problem of air pollution, Gupta said, “Forty-five per cent of Delhi’s pollution is caused by vehicles. We are working towards a 100 per cent electric public transport system by next year.”

She added that her government is preparing a strong Electric Vehicle (EV) policy to improve Delhi’s public transport system further.

Flood response and governance contrast with AAP

“Our cabinet minister Parvesh Verma was at Minto Road by 6 a.m., and officers have been working since 5 a.m.,” she said.

Taking a dig at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, she added, “We don’t remember any former chief minister or minister personally inspecting flood or sewer situations. We are here to ensure Delhi doesn’t suffer due to past neglect.”

Calling the rain a “warning sign” for Delhi’s infrastructure, Gupta said it reflected years of poor planning. “If Delhi doesn’t see planned development, such management issues will continue to arise. But today, the entire administration is on its toes to address these challenges,” she said.

EV Policy 2.0 aims to reduce pollution and generate jobs

Apart from reducing pollution levels in the city, Delhi’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0 is also expected to create up to 20,000 jobs and establish a city-wide network of charging and swappable battery stations, along with battery collection centres.

ALSO READ: India sees 72% rise in electrical, electronic waste in 5 years : Govt Speaking to PTI about the proposed policy, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa earlier said the aim is to promote the adoption of electric vehicles as a step towards reducing pollution.

The policy will primarily target high-volume vehicle segments such as two-wheelers, buses, three-wheelers, and goods carriers to facilitate their transition to electric mobility.

According to the policy draft, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) plans to generate 20,000 EV-related jobs during the policy period and may also set up battery collection centres to bolster the battery recycling ecosystem.

“By 2027, the government has targeted that 95 per cent of all new vehicle registrations will be electric, which will significantly reduce emissions in the city,” said Sirsa.

(With inputs from PTI)