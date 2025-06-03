India crosses 4,000 active Covid cases, records 5 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 4,026 active Covid-19 cases as of 3 June, with the country registering five deaths on Monday, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Among states, Kerala had the highest caseload at 1,416, followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat at 494 and 397 cases respectively.

Delhi (393), West Bengal (372) and Karnataka (311) are the other states to cross the 300 active cases barrier. These six states currently account for 80 per cent of the total active infections in India.

Of the five deaths reported on Monday, two were from Maharashtra and one each from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. All of these patients also faced other health issues such as pneumonia and heart disease.